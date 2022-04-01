115 Years Ago – 1917
The launching of the schooner Yukon from the yard of Owen Lantz delayed by a slight mishap last week took place this week. It was constructed for John Chisholm & Co., Gloucester, and is the largest fishing craft built for a long time. She is 118.4 feet in length, 25.9 feet beam and 11.9 feet in depth.
90 Years Ago – 1932
The pupils of the Public Schools were given the privilege on Wednesday of viewing the educational film picture “George Washington” shown by the Traveling Community Theatre. There were four reels covering the outstanding events in Washington’s life. There were two showings in order to give all the pupils an opportunity of seeing it.