115 Years Ago – 1908
No prettier sight has been seen this winter than the trees and buildings which were covered with sleet Tuesday morning just after sunrise. Everything was glittering and sparkling like diamonds, but the walking was more dangerous than at any time this season.
90 Years Ago – 1933
Several of the teachers of the public schools took advantage of the mid-winter vacation to spend a few days at their homes, principal Charles Taylor and family to Foxboro, Miss Katherine Hearn returning to Dorchester and Miss Evangeline Dugin to Lee.
