115 Years Ago – 1908
Quite an extensive woods fire started Friday afternoon of last week, caused by an act of a citizen using dynamite to blast a log. Not only some five cords of wood ready for hauling, but his entire lot was destroyed and nearly 20 acres were burned over.
90 Years Ago- 1933
The members of the Junior class of the Essex High school accompanied by the members of the faculty, enjoyed an outing at Ipswich beach Thursday afternoon of last week.
