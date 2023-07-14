The worst rainstorm of the season broke over this town on Thursday afternoon about 4 p.m. The thunder was terrific and the lightning incessant. The rain poured in torrents, washing the roads badly. Lightning struck the barn of Washington Burnham, also, the flagstaff on the north end schoolhouse.
90 Years Ago – 1933
Markers are being placed around town indicating points of interest in connection with the founding of the Congregational Church in Essex which will celebrate its 250th anniversary in August.
