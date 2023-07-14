115 Years Ago – 1908

The worst rainstorm of the season broke over this town on Thursday afternoon about 4 p.m.  The thunder was terrific and the lightning incessant.  The rain poured in torrents, washing the roads badly.  Lightning struck the barn of Washington Burnham, also, the flagstaff on the north end schoolhouse.

