115 Years Ago – 1908
The electrics have made such a good time recently that there is now no occasion for the disparaging remarks that have sometimes been made regarding them. It is said that since the new eight-wheelers have been put on that the cars get along ahead of time.
90 Years Ago – 1933
A road improvement is contemplated by Frank E. McKenzie and George E. Mears who own a lot of land at the corner of Northern and Eastern Avenues who are having it cleared and surveyed with the idea of building a road through it connecting with the road to Powder House Hill.
