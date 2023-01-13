115 Years Ago – 1908
The most unusual sight of the plough afield on the 8th day of January was one of the notable events of this week, a team being engaged in breaking up a field at the Aaron Low farm, so called, and furnished another remarkable instance of this remarkable winter.
90 Years Ago – 1933
Rev. William A. Wood former pastor of the Congregational church in this town, occupied the pulpit of the Congregational church in Hamilton last Sunday.
