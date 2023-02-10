115 Years Ago – 1908
For the first time this winter the thermometer indicated from 10-4 below zero, in different parts of the town on Thursday morning, January 30. The snow and rain froze and walking was dangerous, the surveyors neglected to sand the sidewalks.
90 Years Ago – 1933
The cottage on Laurel Lane at the beginning of the Manchester woods which has been under surveillance for some time by the local police, was raided Friday evening about 9 p.m. by Chief John Wilson and four of the Essex force. They found Robert Thompson in lone possession and a search of the premises revealed a gallon of alcohol and 16 gallons of beer and various paraphernalia used in handling same all of which were seized on a John Doe warrant.
