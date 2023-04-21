One of the handsomest window displays that has ever been shown in Essex is that now to be seen in Kavanaugh + drug store where remarkable good taste has been shown in the arrangement of an Easter window which is entirely appropriate for the season.
90 Years Ago – 1933
Saturday, May 13 has been named as State Grange Bird Day, and will be observed by a meeting at West Gloucester when a feature will be the reading of papers on birds written by pupils of the senior high school for which prizes have been offered.
