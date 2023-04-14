115 Years Ago – 1908

A very interesting program was carried out at the meeting of the Ladies Foreign Missionary Society Friday of last week, at the residence of Mrs. Caleb Low.  The first vice-president, Mrs. A. H. Story, presided.  Twelve members were present.  The study was medical missions in China and India.  Many instructive incidents were given and accounts of self-sacrifice presented.

