115 Years Ago – 1908
A very interesting program was carried out at the meeting of the Ladies Foreign Missionary Society Friday of last week, at the residence of Mrs. Caleb Low. The first vice-president, Mrs. A. H. Story, presided. Twelve members were present. The study was medical missions in China and India. Many instructive incidents were given and accounts of self-sacrifice presented.
90 Years Ago – 1933
The French class of the High School presented a fine program at assembly last week presenting three sketches entirely in French. The first being a scene in a Paris hat shop and the following two scenes being taken from the French novel they are reading “The Voyage”.
