 115 Years Ago – 1907

Sunday brought us one more good summer day, the thermometer standing in the eighties and 98 in the Sun.  It was a short summer, however, the wind whisking around to the northwest Monday morning blowing up cold and has been unseasonable cold all week.

90 Years Ago – 1932

The Forest Fire Squad had a bad fire to cope with at the town dump on Pipe Line Road Thursday of last week which got quite a start owing to the extremely dry condition of the ground but was gotten under control before much damage had been done.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.