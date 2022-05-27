115 Years Ago – 1907
Sunday brought us one more good summer day, the thermometer standing in the eighties and 98 in the Sun. It was a short summer, however, the wind whisking around to the northwest Monday morning blowing up cold and has been unseasonable cold all week.
90 Years Ago – 1932
The Forest Fire Squad had a bad fire to cope with at the town dump on Pipe Line Road Thursday of last week which got quite a start owing to the extremely dry condition of the ground but was gotten under control before much damage had been done.