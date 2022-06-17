115 Years Ago – 1907
The police put out a drag net Thursday morning and made a good haul securing a quintet of booze hitters who have been making scenes on the streets for some time, who could much better be serving their country in the trenches. The round-up was made by Chief Sullivan and officer Bullock at a favorite resort in the Northern end of the town.
90 Years Ago – 1932
A more perfect day could hardly have been desired for the sad rites of decorating the graves of deceased firemen than that of last Sunday, which is how being generally made an annual event as Memorial Day is observed for the soldier dead.