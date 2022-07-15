115 Years Ago – 1907
Large quantities of hay are being secured and the farmers are busy and have been blessed with good weather.
90 Years Ago – 1932
The Char-Chris Company, which manufactures corn relish, opened its new plant for inspection last Friday. The building is located off Martin St., and near the Boston and Maine railroad station, Essex Center. Last April, Mrs. Charlotte Hubbard Gove of Essex began making, in her own home, the Char-Chris product which is a corn relish and which she placed in a few stores in the vicinity. The demand for the relish increased to such an extent that she has been obliged to move into larger quarters.