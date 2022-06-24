115 Years Ago – 1907
The fire department was called to Manchester Cove Thursday noon to fight a bad blaze in the estate of Albert Lucas. The auto chemical truck made the run of nearly two miles in four minutes and on arrival the barn on the estate was found to be completely enveloped in flames and being but a dozen feet from the house that building was threatened, but by exceedingly good work the house was saved.
90 Years Ago – 1932
Thomas Baker, one of Manchester’s rising young artists, has a position as assistant to a New York artist, Mr. Cox, who has fitted up a studio in Essex and is working on some mural paintings that will be used in the decoration of a church in Virginia.