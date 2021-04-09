APRIL 9, 2021
115 Years Ago – 1906
Several from town were in Salem, Saturday, shopping and seeing the sights. The stores presented a very attractive appearance and a fine musical program by the Hundel’s orchestra was rendered in the evening. Free return tickets were presented to the audience.
90 Years Ago – 1931
The adjourned town meeting was held Monday evening with a large attendance of voters. On the motion of Thomas Boutchie $500 was appropriated for the Fire Warden and on motion of Lester Tompkins of the Board of Selectman, $2500 was appropriated for street lights.