115 Years Ago – 1906

A.W. Clark, baggage master on the Essex branch of the B. & M. railroad, was severely jammed by being caught between the freight house platform and a passenger car, while the train was backing to attach a freight car.   He was injured in the groin, tearing the flesh and bruising his leg.  Dr. Steeves was called and rendered aid.

90 Years Ago – 1931

A woods fire that was dangerously near the estate of Mrs. S.D. Warren of Rocky Hill was gotten under control by the local department last Friday.

