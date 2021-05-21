115 Years Ago – 1906
A.W. Clark, baggage master on the Essex branch of the B. & M. railroad, was severely jammed by being caught between the freight house platform and a passenger car, while the train was backing to attach a freight car. He was injured in the groin, tearing the flesh and bruising his leg. Dr. Steeves was called and rendered aid.
90 Years Ago – 1931
A woods fire that was dangerously near the estate of Mrs. S.D. Warren of Rocky Hill was gotten under control by the local department last Friday.