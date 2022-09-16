Now in its seventh year, the Syrian Refugee Mission has been able to maintain its humanitarian aid efforts to support displaced persons caught in catastrophic wars in Syria, and now the Ukraine.
With help from many other churches and individuals, this mission housed at the St. John's Church, Beverly Farms has been actively collecting items for those displaced.
In the past six years, many grants from both the Episcopal Diocese of Eastern Massachusetts and others have funded the building of two schools and a woman's Empowerment Center in Syria. Donations of sewing machines and tons of fabrics and knitting materials have created self-sufficiency in the refugee camps of northwestern Syria.
Thousands of backpacks stuffed with art supplies have been sent to the children in these camps. Recent developments in the Ukraine have prompted a switch to donations being sent to Poland for the Ukraine. This is done with the help of new de Syria from Windham New Hampshire.
Donations are being collected now through December 2022 are for both Syria and Ukraine. The organization needs the following medical supplies: bandages, band aids, antiseptic cream, and Tylenol. Needed non-perishable foods: rice, beans, etc., diapers. Toys: stuffed animals, art supplies, fabric and sewing supplies, yarn and knitting supplies.
All donations of goods and money should be brought to St John's Church, 809 Hill St., Beverly Farms, 01915. Thank you for your support!