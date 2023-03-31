Earth Day Tip #2
Earth Day is coming up next month. The Manchester Sustainability Committee is offering regular everyday tips we all can do to show a little love to Mother Earth. This week’s tip is ….
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 1:09 am
Those ubiquitous single use coffee cups look like paper, but in fact they’re lined with polyethylene, a type of non-biodegradable plastic, and can’t be composted or recycled. In the US it’s estimated that we throw away more than 50 billion plastic-lined paper coffee cups with lids every year. Bring a reusable thermal steel cup with you when you travel, and ask the server to refill it. The Earth will thank you and your drink will taste better!
