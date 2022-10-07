There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Golden Agers: Back To Business
Due to a scheduling problem, the first meeting of the Manchester Golden Agers Club will hold its first meeting this year on Saturday, October 15 at the Masonic Hall. Doors open at 12 noon. The date change (from Saturday, October 8) was due to a special service being held for Mr. Ed Parsons, who passed away.
October Lunch of the Month
It promises to be a delicious comfort food lunch at noon on Tuesday, October 25 at the Congregational Chapel. Catered by Henry’s Market, the menu includes chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, salad, beverage, and dessert. Cost is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment by October 20. Transportation will be available. Call the COA for information and to register.
Drop in "Coffee and Conversation"
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA. Our aim is to provide a regular casual social outlet -- coffee/tea and a snack, communal conversation, a place to get information about COA services and programs. We may play some cards, do a big jig saw puzzle, knit, play checkers or just chat – we are going to go with whatever works.
Seniors who need van transportation for this can call the COA at 978 526 7500 to arrange.
Support for Seniors’ Annual Appeal 2022
The Friends of the COA will be asking town residents to support this annual appeal which will take place this year at the end of September. More than ever, our elderly residents need support to “age in place” and remain active members of our town community. Currently 34 percent of the Manchester population is over the age of 60 and this is rising year over year. The function of the Friends of the Manchester COA is to give financial support to the many programs and activities of The COA which provides quality of life assistance to seniors living independently with numerous services and programs.
Our aim is to cover the cost of the needs and opportunities, identified by the director of The Manchester COA, that cannot be met within the designated budget. This includes subsidizing social and cultural events and our essential van transportation service, which provides free weekly shopping trips and rides to medical and other essential appointments as well as fun group outings.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged five years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.
Zumba!
The Manchester COA Zumba class will begin again on Tuesday, October 11 at the Congregational Chapel for an eight-week session. The start time is 10 a.m. Pat Martines, a certified Zumba Gold instructor, invites seniors to come experience the benefits of Zumba! All seniors are welcome – experience does not matter!
We ask that participants bring their own bottle of water. The Council on Aging van is available for anyone who needs transportation. (978) 526-7500.
Foliage Trip
Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip on Wednesday, October 12 to enjoy the colors of fall. Take a ride around our local area observing all the foliage and decorations that have us loving this time of year. Afterwards we’ll stop for lunch at the Ninety-Nine Restaurant. The van will start picking up at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is on your own.
The Christmas Tree Shops
On Friday, October 14, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Christmas Tree Shops. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. and returning around 12:30 p.m.
Essex Scarecrow Festival
On Monday, October 17, the Manchester COA in association with the Essex COA is pleased to offer a tour of the Essex Scarecrow Festival in Essex MA. Enjoy a ride on our C.O.A. van and take in the fun displays of scarecrows, dressed up and posed around Essex. Afterwards we’ll stop for cider donuts at Russell Orchards. The van will start picking up seniors at 12:30 p.m. with a return around 3 p.m.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, October 19, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
Pizzi Farm
On Friday, October 21, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to Pizzi Farm in Waltham, MA. This market, deli, and ice cream shoppe is a landmark in Waltham and offers delicious ice cream treats as well as sandwiches and prepared items to bring home. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:30 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, October 28, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Community Shredding Event
On Saturday, October 29, the Manchester COA is pleased to present a Community Shredding Event. This event occurs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring any documents that you want shredded and there will be a truck that will shred them on site.
