There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
It promises to be a delicious comfort food lunch at noon on Tuesday, October 25 at the Congregational Chapel. Catered by Henry’s Market, the menu includes chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, salad, beverage, and dessert. Cost is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment by October 20. Transportation will be available. Call the COA for information and to register.
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA. Our aim is to provide a regular casual social outlet -- coffee/tea and a snack, communal conversation, a place to get information about COA services and programs. We may play some cards, do a big jig saw puzzle, knit, play checkers or just chat – we are going to go with whatever works.
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged five years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.
The Manchester COA Zumba class will begin again on Tuesday, October 11 at the Congregational Chapel for an eight-week session. The start time is 10 a.m. Pat Martines, a certified Zumba Gold instructor, invites seniors to come experience the benefits of Zumba! All seniors are welcome – experience does not matter!
We ask that participants bring their own bottle of water. The Council on Aging van is available for anyone who needs transportation. (978) 526-7500.
On Friday, October 21, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to Pizzi Farm in Waltham, MA. This market, deli, and ice cream shoppe is a landmark in Waltham and offers delicious ice cream treats as well as sandwiches and prepared items to bring home. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:30 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
On Friday, October 28, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
On Saturday, October 29, the Manchester COA is pleased to present a Community Shredding Event. This event occurs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring any documents that you want shredded and there will be a truck that will shred them on site.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.