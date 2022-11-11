There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA. Our aim is to provide a regular casual social outlet -- coffee/tea and a snack, communal conversation, a place to get information about COA services and programs. We may play some cards, do a big jig saw puzzle, knit, play checkers or just chat – we are going to go with whatever works.
The Manchester COA Zumba class will begin again on Tuesday, October 11 at the Congregational Chapel for an eight-week session. The start time is 10 a.m. Pat Martines, a certified Zumba Gold instructor, invites seniors to come experience the benefits of Zumba! All seniors are welcome – experience does not matter!
We ask that participants bring their own bottle of water. The Council on Aging van is available for anyone who needs transportation. (978) 526-7500.
On Wednesday, November 16, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to Wegmans in Burlington. Start off with lunch at their Market Café where you can enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads or many hot, chef prepared options. Then spend some time walking around or shopping their enormous store. Check out the different departments from the bakery to the organic produce to the cheese section. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
On Friday, November 18, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Masks are required.
On Wednesday, November 30, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 p.m. and return will be by 2 p.m.
The Manchester COA is offering a Holiday Italian Feast on Tuesday December 6 at the Congregational Chapel at 12 Noon. The lunch, catered by Petrillo’s Restaurant, will include baked lasagna, meatballs, chicken parmesan, Caesar salad, dessert, and beverage. MANGIA!!!
The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by December 1. Transportation will be available.
