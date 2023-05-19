There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
On Friday, May 19, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
The Manchester COA is offering a Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch on Tuesday, May 23. Catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester enjoy a delicious lobster roll or chicken salad roll, potato chips and cookie. You’ll be able to pick your lunch up at the Council on Aging office around 12:15 p.m. or we can deliver it to you.
The cost of this luncheon is $12 for the lobster roll, $6 for chicken salad, per person, and open to the first 50 who sign up. You can drop your payment off or mail a check to the Council on Aging, 10 Central Street, Manchester, MA 01944.
On Friday, May 26, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to enjoy the Boulevard in Gloucester. Enjoy walking along the Boulevard, get your steps in or just find a bench and enjoy the view. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Return is expected around 12 Noon.
On Wednesday, May 31, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, or all the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 Noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
On Friday, June 2, it’s a delicious lunch at Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Newburyport. This family owned and operated Italian restaurant has been serving up homestyle Italian pasta dishes in generous portions and at very reasonable prices since 1995. You can even bring home dishes from their grab and go case. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:30 a.m. Return is expected by 2 p.m. For info or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA.
On Wednesday, June 7, the Manchester COA is off to New Brothers Restaurant & Deli in Danvers Square. This is an economical, cafeteria style, Greek American restaurant with breakfast to dinner comfort food and homemade pies. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. To reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA.
Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls on Friday, June 9, so get ready for some shopping, eating and walking exercise. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. For info or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA.
