There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Drop in on “Coffee And Conversations"
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank). Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA
Chocolate Tasting
On Friday, May 12, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer an opportunity to learn all about chocolate, its ingredients, processing, and where cocoa pods are grown. You will also be able to try an array of gourmet chocolate delights. Join us at the Congregational Chapel. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. Transportation is available.
Lunch at Maple Street Bistro
On Tuesday, May 16, the Manchester Council on Aging will head to The Maple Street Bistro for a delicious lunch. The Maple Street Bistro is the student-run restaurant at Essex Tech Vocational School in Danvers. You will be served an entrée, salad, roll, beverage, and dessert. $15 per person. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:15 a.m. for an 11 a.m. lunch reservation. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by May 11. For info and seat reservations, call the COA office.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, May 19, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch
The Manchester COA is offering a Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch on Tuesday, May 23. Catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester enjoy a delicious lobster roll or chicken salad roll, potato chips and cookie. You’ll be able to pick your lunch up at the Council on Aging office around 12:15 p.m. or we can deliver it to you.
The cost of this luncheon is $12 for the lobster roll, $6 for chicken salad, per person, and open to the first 50 who sign up. You can drop your payment off or mail a check to the Council on Aging, 10 Central Street, Manchester, MA 01944.
Gloucester Boulevard
On Friday, May 26, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to enjoy the Boulevard in Gloucester. Enjoy walking along the Boulevard, get your steps in or just find a bench and enjoy the view. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Return is expected around 12 Noon.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, May 31, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 Noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.