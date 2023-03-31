There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Drop in on “Coffee And Conversations"
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA
Lunch at the Maple Street Bistro
On Tuesday, April 4, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to The Maple Street Bistro for a delicious lunch. The Maple Street Bistro is the student-run restaurant at Essex Tech Vocational School in Danvers. You will be served an entrée, salad, roll, beverage, and dessert. The cost of the lunch is $16 per person. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:15 a.m. for an 11 a.m. lunch reservation. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by 3/30.
The Christmas Tree Shops
On Friday, April 7, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Christmas Tree Shops. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. and returning around 12:30 p.m.
Marketstreet – Lynnfield
On Wednesday, April 12, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to MarketStreet in Lynnfield. This open mall has plenty of stores to shop in as well as several places to have lunch such as Wahlburgers, Alchemy (formally from Gloucester), Otto’s Pizza and more. The van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
COA to the Malls
On Friday, April 14, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Olive Garden
On Wednesday, April 19, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to the Olive Garden in Danvers. Olive Garden is an American casual dining restaurant chain that specializes in Italian American cuisine. Join us for your pasta fix. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, April 21, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
April Lunch of the Month
The Manchester COA is offering a Chowder and Finger Roll Luncheon on Tuesday, April 25 at the Congregational Chapel at 12 p.m. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant enjoy delicious fish chowder, clam chowder, assorted finger rolls, chips, pickles, dessert, and beverage. The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by April 20. Transportation will be available.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, April 26, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, or all the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 Noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
The Addison Gallery of American Art
At Phillips Academy & Lunch
On Friday, April 28, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover. The Addison’s collection of American Art is one of the most comprehensive in the world, including more than 17,000 objects spanning the 18th Century to the present. On view now is Alison Elizabeth Taylor: The Sum of It, consisting of 40 large-scale single panel works as well as a room-sized installation. Known for her daring and inventive fusion of marquetry, the centuries-old art of wood inlay, with gritty and provocative subject matter. Lunch will be at Grassfields, a steak & seafood restaurant. Admission to the museum is free and lunch is on your own. The van will start picking up seniors at 10 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
