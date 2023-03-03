There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow showers in the evening turning windy with heavy snow late. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 1:59 am
There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA
On Friday, March 3, the Manchester COA van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sells an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, or CVS. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
On Wednesday, March 8, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to Prince Pizzeria in Saugus. This legendary family restaurant is known for their pizza, but they also serve delicious Italian fare such as ravioli and chicken parmesan, as well as sandwiches and salads. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected by 2 p.m.
On Friday, March 10, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
On Wednesday, March 15, the Manchester COA is pleased to present The Magic of Ireland, a Big Smile Entertainment production. Enjoy a concert of traditional Irish music: ballads, reels, jigs, folk and drinking songs. The concert starts at 2 p.m. and transportation will be available.
The Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University on Wednesday March 22. The permanent collection at the Rose Art Museum is internationally recognized for its quality and comprehensiveness. The collection numbers more than 8,000 objects and is particularly strong in American art of the 1960’s and 1970’s. Afterwards we’ll enjoy lunch at the Chateau Restaurant. The COA van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. The Museum is free of charge and lunch is on your own.
On Friday, March 24, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
On Wednesday, March 29, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Farmer Brown’s Farm Stand in Middleton. The store offers reasonable prices without sacrificing quality. Farmer Brown’s is committed to stocking and serving food from the best local vendors along with an assortment of fine imported products. The van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.