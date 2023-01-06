There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Drop in "Coffee and Conversation"
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA
COA TO OCEAN STATE JOB LOTS
On Friday, January 6, the Manchester COA van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sells an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, or CVS. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
THE AZOREAN RESTAURANT
On Wednesday, January 11, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to the Azorean Restaurant in Gloucester for a delicious lunch. The Azorean Restaurant and Bar serves only authentic Portuguese and Azorean dishes. Come and enjoy wonderful seafood, steaks, sandwiches, salad, and much more. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m.
THE FARMLAND
Friday, January 13, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to The Farmland in Wakefield. The Farmland Market is Wakefield’s family run supermarket. Originally a produce market with a small Italian deli, the Farmland has expanded to include a full-service bakery, seven aisles of groceries, a full line of Italian specialty cold cuts, and a top-of-the-line butcher shop. The van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m. with a return around 1:30 p.m.
SUNNYSIDE BOWLADROME
On Wednesday, January 18, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Sunnyside Bowladrome in Danvers. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. Get some exercise and receive fun and laughs in return. The van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m.
COA TO WALMART
On Friday, January 20, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
JANUARY LUNCH OF THE MONTH
The Manchester COA is offering a delicious comfort food lunch on Tuesday, January 24at the Congregational Chapel at 12 Noon. Catered by Henry’s the menu includes Chicken Pot Pie, mashed potatoes, salad, beverage, and dessert.
The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by January 19. Transportation will be available.
MYSTERY RIDE
On Wednesday, January 25, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
CAPE ANN MUSEUM
The Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester on Friday, January 27. The Cape Ann Museum features seven main galleries and five ancillary ones, each exploring a particular aspect of the region’s history and culture through permanent and special exhibitions. A special exhibition, The Art of Mary Blood Mellen, will be on display. She is often thought of in terms of her mentor, Fitz Henry Lane, but Mary Blood Mellen (1819-1886) was a talented and accomplished artist whose work displays a preference for a more vivid color palette and softer brushwork than Lane’s. The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 10:30 a.m. The price of admission is $12. Face coverings are encouraged.
