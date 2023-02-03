There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12.
On Friday, February 3, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Christmas Tree Shops. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. and returning around 12:30 p.m.
Experience China (And Chopsticks)
At 12 Noon Monday, February 6, the Manchester COA will offer a chance to experience China, via at the Congregational Chapel. China is the world’s most populous country and the number one industrial and agricultural producer in the world. Come learn about real life there. Pictures from both the rural countryside and cities featuring cuisine and daily life will be shown. Sample authentic Chinese cucumber salad and even learn how to use chopsticks! Great for people interested in travel, other cultures, and world events! The van will start pick up at 11:45 a.m., with a return around 1:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, February 8, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to Putnam Pantry in Danvers. Come and enjoy their famous ice cream smorgasbord or have a sandwich at the café and don’t forget to pick up some Valentine’s Day chocolates before you leave. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected by 2 p.m.
On Friday, February 10, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
On Wednesday, February 15, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to Wegmans in Burlington. Start off with lunch at their Market Café where you can enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads or many hot, chef prepared options. Then spend some time walking around or shopping their enormous store. Check out the different departments from the bakery to the organic produce to the cheese section. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
On Friday, February 17, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
