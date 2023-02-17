Senior Highlights

There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
February 17, 2023
DROP IN ON “COFFEE AND CONVERSATIONS"
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA
On Friday, February 10, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
On Friday, February 17, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
The Manchester COA is offering a Chowder and Finger Roll Luncheon on Tuesday, February 28 at the Congregational Chapel at 12 p.m. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant enjoy delicious fish chowder, clam chowder, assorted finger rolls, chips, pickles, dessert, and beverage. The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by February 23. Transportation will be available.
