There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Drop in on “Coffee And Conversations"
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank). Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA
The Addison Gallery of American Art
at Phillips Academy & Lunch
On Friday, April 28, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover. The Addison’s collection of American Art is one of the most comprehensive in the world, including more than 17,000 objects spanning the 18th Century to the present. On view now is Alison Elizabeth Taylor: The Sum of It, consisting of 40 large-scale single panel works as well as a room-sized installation. Known for her daring and inventive fusion of marquetry, the centuries-old art of wood inlay, with gritty and provocative subject matter. Lunch will be at Grassfields, a steak and seafood restaurant. Admission to the museum is free and lunch is on your own. The van will start picking up seniors at 10 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
Essex County Needlecraft Guild
50th Anniversary Needlecraft Exhibit
On Wednesday, May 3, the Manchester COA has organized a trip to the Essex County Needlecraft Guild 50th Anniversary Needlecraft Exhibit at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. Enjoy viewing needlecrafts on display including handmade quilts, hooked rugs, knitting, felting, crochet, beading, embroidery and more. Pick up starts at 10 a.m., with an expected return to Manchester around 1 p.m. Admission is FREE.
COA to Ocean State Job Lots
On Friday, May 5, the Manchester COA van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sell an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, or CVS. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
China Jade and the Dollar Tree
On Wednesday, May 10, the COA van is off to the China Jade Restaurant in Beverly. Come and enjoy a delicious lunch of Asian cuisine. After lunch head over to Dollar Tree to do a little shopping. The van starts pick up at 11 a.m., and the return is expected by 1:30 p.m.
Chocolate Tasting
On Friday, May 12, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer an opportunity to learn all about chocolate, its ingredients, processing, and where cocoa pods are grown. You will also be able to try an array of gourmet chocolate delights. Join us at the Congregational Chapel. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. Transportation is available.
Lunch at Maple Street Bistro
On Tuesday, May 16, the Manchester Council on Aging will head to The Maple Street Bistro for a delicious lunch. The Maple Street Bistro is the student-run restaurant at Essex Tech Vocational School in Danvers. You will be served an entrée, salad, roll, beverage, and dessert. $15 per person. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:15 a.m. for an 11 a.m. lunch reservation. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by May 11. For info and seat reservations, call the COA office.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, May 19, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Gloucester Boulevard
On Friday, May 26, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to enjoy the Boulevard in Gloucester. Enjoy walking along the Boulevard, get your steps in or just find a bench and enjoy the view. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Return is expected around 12 Noon.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, May 31, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 Noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.