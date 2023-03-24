Adult Foster Care Valentines

Members of the Foster Care of the NS team prepared Valentine goodie bags for community programs around the North Shore.

(Courtesy Photo)

Adult Foster Care of the North Shore (AFCNS), which serves the Essex County area, celebrated the day of love this year with one of the team’s favorite traditions: delivering handmade valentines and genuine joy throughout its communities.

The AFCNS team delivered valentines to various Council on Aging programs and Adult Day Health programs around the North Shore.  These valentines were distributed amongst the community through various programs like Meals on Wheels and senior luncheons.

