Adult Foster Care of the North Shore (AFCNS), which serves the Essex County area, celebrated the day of love this year with one of the team’s favorite traditions: delivering handmade valentines and genuine joy throughout its communities.
The AFCNS team delivered valentines to various Council on Aging programs and Adult Day Health programs around the North Shore. These valentines were distributed amongst the community through various programs like Meals on Wheels and senior luncheons.
Day programs in the area were also the recipients of the valentines and the adults they support loved the candy, treats and notes that came with them. The team also delivered valentines to some public works employees as a thank you to the hard-working men and women that keep the North Shore clean and safe.
About Adult Foster Care of the North Shore
Adult Foster Care of the North Shore was founded in 2001 to provide financial, emotional, and clinical support solutions for families who are in need of care for a disabled or chronically ill loved one. AFCNS is a single-focused agency that is dedicated to keeping clients happy, healthy, at home and engaged in the community. For more information, please visit www.adultfostercarens.com.
