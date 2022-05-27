There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged 5 years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31. The Rockport Council on Aging is hosting the regional kick off to the challenge 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday May 4, rain or shine, stepping off from Rockport’s Back Beach and bandstand. Enjoy scenic walks of varying distances. Additionally, there will be educational and information booths. A boxed picnic lunch will be served for the first 100 registered participants. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. office at (978)526-7500. Transportation will be provided.
Hammond Castle Trip
The Manchester Council on Aging is off to Hammond Castle in Gloucester on Friday, May 27. Hammond Castle was built in the late 1920s by scientist, inventor, and art connoisseur, John Hays Hammond Jr. This true European castle brings together a unique combination of art, architectural elements and culture, backstopped by many innovative technological applications. Pick up begins at 10 a.m. with a return expected around 12:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for ages 65+. The self-guided tour tickets are purchased on-site in the Museum Shop. The museum is not handicapped accessible due to the number of stairs. Please call the Council on Aging office for details.
Wegmans for Lunch & Shopping
On Wednesday, June 1, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to Wegmans in Burlington. Start off with lunch at their Market Café where you can enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads or many hot, chef prepared options. Then spend some time walking around or shopping their enormous store. Check out the different departments from the bakery to the organic produce to the cheese section. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
COA to Ocean State Job Lots
On Friday, June 3, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sell an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, or CVS. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Charlie’s Place
On Wednesday, June 8, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to Charlie’s Place in Gloucester for lunch. This relaxed, neighborhood restaurant serves delicious fried seafood, sandwiches, and more, plus they have daily specials. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m.
Sargent House Museum
The Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to the Sargent House Museum in Gloucester on Friday, June 10. Enjoy a tour of this house that was built in 1782 for Judith Sargent Murray (1751-1820), a philosopher, writer, and an early advocate of women's equality. Visitors will learn the history of Judith as well as her relationship with Reverend John Murray, a founding member of the Universalist church. In addition, visitors will be able to explore a small collection of original works by the great portrait painter, John Singer Sargent (1856-1925), a descendant of the Sargent family, who loved the house and its ties to Post-Revolutionary Gloucester. The Sargent House Museum also recently announced an acquisition of 15 watercolor paintings by Emily Sargent, a late 19th-early 20th century American artist and sister of artist John Singer Sargent.
The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 11:30 a.m. Expected return home is 2 p.m. Admission to the museum is $10 for seniors.
Community Shredding Event
On Saturday, June 18,the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to present a Community Shredding Event. This event occurs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring any documents that you want shredded and there will be a truck that will shred them on site.
Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll?
It’s a yummy choice between a Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch on Tuesday, June 28, catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester. Enjoy a delicious lobster roll or chicken salad roll, potato chips and cookie. You can pick your lunch up at the COA office or it can be delivered it to you. Cost of this luncheon is $12 for the lobster roll, $6 for chicken salad, per person, and open to the first 65 who sign up. Drop off payment or mail a check to the Council on Aging, 10 Central Street, Manchester, MA 01944. Call the COA to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.