There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged 5 years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31. The Rockport Council on Aging is hosting the regional kick off to the challenge 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday May 4, rain or shine, stepping off from Rockport’s Back Beach and bandstand. Enjoy scenic walks of varying distances. Additionally, there will be educational and information booths. A boxed picnic lunch will be served for the first 100 registered participants.
Trader Joe’s & Walmart
On Friday, June 24, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Masks are required.
