There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged 5 years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31. The Rockport Council on Aging is hosting the regional kick off to the challenge 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday May 4, rain or shine, stepping off from Rockport’s Back Beach and bandstand. Enjoy scenic walks of varying distances. Additionally, there will be educational and information booths. A boxed picnic lunch will be served for the first 100 registered participants.
Sargent House Museum
The Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to the Sargent House Museum in Gloucester on Friday, June 10. Enjoy a tour of this house that was built in 1782 for Judith Sargent Murray (1751-1820), a philosopher, writer, and an early advocate of women's equality. Visitors will learn the history of Judith as well as her relationship with Reverend John Murray, a founding member of the Universalist church. In addition, visitors will be able to explore a small collection of original works by the great portrait painter, John Singer Sargent (1856-1925), a descendant of the Sargent family, who loved the house and its ties to Post-Revolutionary Gloucester. The Sargent House Museum also recently announced an acquisition of 15 watercolor paintings by Emily Sargent, a late 19th-early 20th century American artist and sister of artist John Singer Sargent.
The COA van will begin to pick up at 11:30 a.m. Expected return home is 2 p.m. Admission to the museum is $10 for seniors.
Gloucester Boulevard
On Wednesday, June 15, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to enjoy the Boulevard in Gloucester. Enjoy walking along the Boulevard, get your steps in or just find a bench and enjoy the view. Afterwards the van will stop at the Cupboard for lunch. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 1 p.m.
The Brass Monkey
On Friday, June 17, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to visit The Brass Monkey in Gloucester. The Brass Monkey is a wonderful store full of unique gifts, antique and vintage and well recognized product lines and the works of local artisans. Enjoy perusing treasures in the store and afterwards stroll Main Street popping into other fun stores, coffee shops or have lunch. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:30 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
Community Shredding Event
On Saturday, June 18,the Manchester COA is pleased to present a Community Shredding Event. This event occurs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring any documents that you want shredded and there will be a truck that will shred them on site.
Take a Stand Against Elder Abuse
On Tuesday, June 21, the Manchester COA and SeniorCare will be out in front of Town Hall on the Village Green from 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon showing support for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Stop by to show your support, get more information on the issue, and don’t forget to wear purple.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, June 22, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 Noon. and return will be by 2 p.m.
Trader Joe’s & Walmart
On Friday, June 24, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Masks are required.
