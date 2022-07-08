There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged 5 years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.
Cape Ann Lanes
On Wednesdays, July 13 & 27 and August 10 & 24 the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. Get some exercise and receive fun and laughs in return. The costs are $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:45 a.m.
Salem Willows
On Wednesday, July 15, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Salem Willows. Come and enjoy all that Salem Willows has to offer. Sit by the water and enjoy the Willow’s famous Chop Suey Sandwiches or ice cream at Hobbs where the first ice cream cone in America was given in 1906. There is also popcorn, taffy, or check out the Clam Shack. The van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
Summer Cookout for Manchester Senior Citizens
Manchester senior citizens are invited to attend a cookout sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester Council on Aging on Tuesday, July 19 at Tuck’s Point. The menu will include steak tips, chicken kebobs, summer salads, beverages and dessert. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. and the cost per Manchester senior citizen is $10. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by July 15. As always, the C.O.A. van is available for transportation.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, July 20, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 Noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
Trader Joe’s & Walmart
On Friday, July 22, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Ocean State Job Lots
On Friday, July 29, the Manchester COA van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sell an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, or CVS. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.