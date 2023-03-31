Pet of The Week

Teddy the  dog. 

Teddy here!  I am a sweet silly guy looking for my forever home and family.  I have been through a lot in my short life and I am ready to be loved and pampered.  I absolutely love my dog friends so I would make a great companion for your pup.  I am definitely in the market for a home with a pooch, I am my best self and most confident with a doggo friend.  I love toys of all sorts and like to play tug and chase.  If I sound like a good match for you and your family, consider adopting me today!

Visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting:

https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html