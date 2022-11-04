Willow is being fostered but is looking for her fur-ever home. Willow's foster mom writes: "Willow is a 7-year-old petite little lady and a purring machine. ... She has a hint of kitten energy and is very friendly. Sleek and nimble, her shyness evaporates almost immediately, though she'll retreat to a cozy nook when she needs a break. She'll curl up next to you or crawl all over you to find a comfy spot. She has lived with cats and (years ago) a small dog ... so she would likely do well with other pets. In addition to enjoying a good laser light chase, she likes playing with boxes, catnip, and interacting with people." Please visit the following section of Cape Ann Animal Aid's website if you are interested in adopting Willow: capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.
Pet of the Week: Willow Awaits
