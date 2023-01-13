Pet of The Week

Serena is up for adoption

Serena is a nine-month-old, spayed Labrador retriever mix.  When she was just weeks old, she was tossed out of a moving vehicle in Puerto Rico.  A rescuer took her in and nursed her back to health.  She will be medium sized.  She was fostered with other puppies, adult dogs, and cats.  She would do best in a quiet home with another confident dog to show her the ropes and also a home that has no small children.  She is part of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s foster-to-adopt program.  Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Serena and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

