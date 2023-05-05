Hello, I am Skye, a sweet girl found wandering around the streets, so I am looking to be an indoor cat. My friends here at Cape Ann Animal Aid think I’m about 10 years old but unless you card me, you would never know. I am looking for a quiet home where I can snuggle in my bed or lounge by the windows. I will follow you around and start conversations, mostly about food and when I’ll be getting some more pats or cuddles. If you think I’m a good fit for you, apply online today and stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of The Week: The “Skyes” the Limit
Tags
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.