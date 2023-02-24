Max, a 1-year-old retriever-greyhound mix, is part of Cape Ann Animal’s foster-to-adopt program. He loves his stuffies and will throw them around the play yard then get zoomies to show his appreciation. With his long legs, there is no doubt that he will be able to keep up with you on hikes and by the end of the day he is happy to curl up with a comfy blanket and get cuddles! Max hasn’t had a lot of experience with other dogs, so he is hoping someone has the time and patience to continue his socialization. If you give him the chance, he is sure to give you all his love in return! If you are interested in fostering, please visit www.capeannanimalaid.org or visit Max at Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of The Week: Take it to the Max
