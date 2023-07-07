Meet Hig, a 4-month-old spayed female who is house-trained. Hig is a "spirit cat," very shy with people. She may bond deeply with you or only just grant you the opportunity to touch her ... or not. She is good with other cats. Hig is a great choice for patient, kind people with a quiet household or for a situation where you don't have a lot of time to devote to a pet. To learn more about Hig, other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester, or to set up a meeting, submit an application at CapeAnnAnimalAid.org/Adopt.
Pet of the Week: “Spirit Cat”
