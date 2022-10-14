Meet Snarles Barkley, a six-month-old Labrador retriever mix full of enthusiasm for every day. Barkley loves people and is always curious. He is ready to play and has some doggy friends and would love your help making more. Barkley wouldn’t mind going into a home with another dog as long as they can keep up with his confident play style and puppy behavior. This guy is very food motivated and has learned “sit” very quickly — he is still learning not to jump up for attention so he would do best in a home with no small kids to knock over. He will need guidance while he finalizes all of his “good dog” manners! Does he sound like the right guy for you? Barkley is available as a foster-to-adopt candidate. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Barkley and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of The Week: “Sir Charles” Would Be So Proud
Tags
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.