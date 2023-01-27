Pet of The Week

Silent Bob is up for adoption. 

Silent Bob here!  I am a 1-year-old house-trained tabby boy.  I love to get attention from all my friends here!  I would love a home with a cozy cat bed and kitty tower.  I am considered a special needs adoption because I recently had Entropion surgery and I also have FIV.  Many FIV-positive cats live a normal lifespan, but it can lower my immune system and I may need more care.  Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

