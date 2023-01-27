Silent Bob here! I am a 1-year-old house-trained tabby boy. I love to get attention from all my friends here! I would love a home with a cozy cat bed and kitty tower. I am considered a special needs adoption because I recently had Entropion surgery and I also have FIV. Many FIV-positive cats live a normal lifespan, but it can lower my immune system and I may need more care. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of The Week: Shhhhhhhhhh
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.