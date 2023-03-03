Hey there! Snowball here! I am an adorable 4-year-old white cat looking for my forever home. I made my way here to Cape Ann Animal Aid from a local rescue found as a stray. I am still warming up to everyone here at the shelter and am still a bit shy. I love head pats and cheek rubs. I think I would do best in a calm home with not too much activity. I would love to be your lap cat and give you all of my affection and live out the rest of my days.
Pet of the Week: She’ll Melt Your Heart
