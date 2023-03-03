Pet of The Week

Snowball

Hey there! Snowball here!  I am an adorable 4-year-old white cat looking for my forever home.  I made my way here to Cape Ann Animal Aid from a local rescue found as a stray.  I am still warming up to everyone here at the shelter and am still a bit shy.  I love head pats and cheek rubs.  I think I would do best in a calm home with not too much activity.  I would love to be your lap cat and give you all of my affection and live out the rest of my days.

Visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html