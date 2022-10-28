Meet Target, a 9-month-old, neutered Australian shepherd-retriever mix, who is now available to foster to adopt. We have been slowly working on exposing him to new people, things and places, which he finds scary and overwhelming. Target needs a family with dog experience, no children under 12 years and a home with a fenced yard. He is available to meet by appointment only. If you think you may have what Target is looking for in a home and want to discuss him further with staff, submit an online application. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Target and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week: Set Your Sights On . . .
Most Popular
Articles
- Arthur Nahatis
- Caroline Lee Herter
- Joyce (Avila) Perkins
- Discord in Town Government
- New MERSD Staff
- “Look-Alike” Mailer Sent To MBTS Voters Investigated By Post Office, Town
- Skip the Autumn Clean-up
- MBTS Town Planner Sue Brown Moves To New Post in West Newbury
- Stori Stockwell Cadigan
- Virginia (Rogers) Steadman
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
