Meet Target, a socially challenged 8-month-old, neutered Australian shepherd-retriever mix. We have been slowly working on exposing him to new people, things and places, which are scary and overwhelming for him. Target is making friends and getting more comfortable with changes, but he will likely never be the dog that you take with you everywhere. Target needs a family with dog experience, no children under 12 years and a home with a fenced yard. Target is available to meet by appointment only. If you think you may have what Target is looking for in a home and want to discuss him further with staff, submit an online application. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Target and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the Week: Set Your Sights On Target
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.