Serena is a 9-month-old spayed Labrador retriever mix. When she was just weeks old, she was tossed out of a moving vehicle in Puerto Rico. A rescuer took her in and nursed her back to health. She weighs in at 31 pounds currently, and likely will be medium sized. She was fostered with other puppies, adult dogs, and cats. She would do best in a quiet home with another confident dog to show her the ropes and also a home that has no small children. She is part of Cape Ann Animal Aid’s foster-to-adopt program. Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Serena and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.
Pet of the week: Serene Serena
