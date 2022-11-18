Have you been thinking about adopting a puppy, but aren't sure what flavor to choose? Pistachio, Hazelnut, Caramel, Coconut, Gingerbread, Vanilla, and Pumpkin Spice are on the menu! If you like a pup with a little pep in their step, these seven sweeties are the perfect blend of brewtal cuteness and endless energy! Adopting a dog is a big commitment and a young pup can be a latte to handle. But if you are over your pre-adoption jitters and have reasonable grounds to think you can provide a loving home, give one of these perky pups a shot!
visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.