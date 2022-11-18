Pet of the Week

Adopt a puppy

Have you been thinking about adopting a puppy, but aren't sure what flavor to choose?  Pistachio, Hazelnut, Caramel, Coconut, Gingerbread, Vanilla, and Pumpkin Spice are on the menu!  If you like a pup with a little pep in their step, these seven sweeties are the perfect blend of brewtal cuteness and endless energy!  Adopting a dog is a big commitment and a young pup can be a latte to handle.  But if you are over your pre-adoption jitters and have reasonable grounds to think you can provide a loving home, give one of these perky pups a shot!

visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting:

