Pet of the week

Pete the cat

Hey there!  My name is Pete.  I'm a handsome guy around 4-years-old who was found as a stray and now I’m looking for my forever home.  I’m sweet as can be.  I enjoy relaxing and getting love from humans!  I seem to be interested in the cats here at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter so I wouldn't mind going to a home with another feline friend!  If you think I'd make a good addition to your family, stop by and visit me today! Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about me and all the other animals waiting for homes here at the shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

