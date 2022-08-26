Pet Of The Week

Pet Of The Week

Eeyore here!  I am just about three months old and looking for my next adventure of finding my home and family of my own!  I am a tabby boy and love to play and be fussed over!  I have a few siblings I have made my way with here and I love to play so most likely wouldn't mind a furry companion.  I am not picky when it comes to my forever home!  If you provide me with shelter, love and some yummy food too I promise to repay you for many years to come!  So what do you say? Adopt me today!

Visit our website if you are interested in adopting.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.