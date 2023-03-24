I was lucky I was picked up because it was just before the freezing cold, we had a few weeks ago so it is nice to be inside where it is warm and I am being taken care of. I might be a big boy, but I am gentle and like the quieter things in life. I need a home that will give me some time to adjust and understand that it may take me a little time to warm up. I spend a lot of time hiding in my box here at the shelter, but I really like to have my head and neck scratched. I am considered a special needs adoption because I have FIV many FIV + cats live a normal life span, but it can lower my immune system and I may need more care. If you are looking for a new addition to your family, consider adopting me today! It takes a special person for me to bond with so please fill out an application online if you think you, are that person. Once your application is approved you can come spend some time with me and see if we are a good match.
Pet of the Week: Meet Mr. Tubbs
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Adrienne E. (Rodier) Doucette
- Point, Counterpoint — Should India Sign the Artemis Accords?
- MBTS Town Officials Playing with Fire – Part 1
- Louisa Behnke - Wild
- A Short Guide to Town Meeting (Part I)
- Michael E. Cheney
- Arthur H. McCoy Sr.
- Manchester Police Notes | March 17
- General and Zoning Bylaw Amendments on Tap for the ATM
- Herbert Gerald Schlegel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Most Popular
Articles
- Adrienne E. (Rodier) Doucette
- Point, Counterpoint — Should India Sign the Artemis Accords?
- MBTS Town Officials Playing with Fire – Part 1
- Louisa Behnke - Wild
- A Short Guide to Town Meeting (Part I)
- Michael E. Cheney
- Arthur H. McCoy Sr.
- Manchester Police Notes | March 17
- General and Zoning Bylaw Amendments on Tap for the ATM
- Herbert Gerald Schlegel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.