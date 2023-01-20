Nick is a sweet kitty that made his way to Cape Ann all the way from South Carolina. He is 4 months and full of affection and energy. Nick is very outgoing and energetic so lots of playtime is a must. He loves to play with his sister Julia and would love to have another cat to play with. If you think Nick is a good fit and would like to meet with him please fill out an application.
