Pet of The Week

Nick the playful kitten.

Nick is a sweet kitty that made his way to Cape Ann all the way from South Carolina.  He is 4 months and full of affection and energy.  Nick is very outgoing and energetic so lots of playtime is a must.  He loves to play with his sister Julia and would love to have another cat to play with.  If you think Nick is a good fit and would like to meet with him please fill out an application. 

Please head to the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting:

